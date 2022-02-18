Kid Cudi Joins Nigo On Cinematic New Song And Video “Want It Bad”

Home News Federico Cardenas February 18th, 2022 - 10:36 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

The fashion designer, DJ and record producer Nigo has released a new track titled “Want it Bad,” featuring rapper Kid Cudi, along with an official music video starring Cudi. Consequence Sound reports that “Want it Bad” is the latest track that Nigo has released in promotion of his upcoming album, I Know NIGO.

The track, produced by Pharrell Williams, shows itself as embracing a very uplifting and upbeat sound, with its soundscapes deriving from the combinations between the synths with one another and with Cudi’s autotuned voice. The chorus from the song can only be described as an absolute earworm, providing a catchy hook on top of a delightful dance beat that keeps the song moving. A particular highlight from the track is a moment with only Cudi’s voice on top of a beautiful choir used as a bridge for the song.

The video focuses primarily on Cudi, as we see him at a party dancing and overall having a good time as he delivers this anthem of positivity. Nigo is present at times in the video, but acts as only a background character while the video overwhelmingly follows Cudi as he sings the lyrics for the track.

Watch the music video for “Want it Bad” via YouTube below.

The release of “Want it Bad” follows not long after recent drama with Kanye West, wherein Kid Cudi was removed from Kanye’s album as a result of Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson, the new boyfriend of Kanye’s ex girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. Cudi responded to a deleted post by West, stating “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha 🤣.”

