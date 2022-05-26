Animal Collective Cancel Shows After Avey Tare and Deakin Test Positive for COVID

Home News Megan Mandatta May 26th, 2022 - 6:07 PM

Animal Collective has canceled their remaining tour dates with Spirit of the Beehive in May and June due to both Avey Tare and Deakin testing positive for COVID-19.

“Hey everyone. It happened. Covid hit us and hit us hard. It sucks. Both Dave [Portner, aka Avey Tare] and Josh [Dibb, aka Deakin] (each vaccinated and boosted) got very sick and are unable to play shows right now. Continuing to tour at this moment would be harmful to their health and could contribute to longer term difficulties,” pitchfork reports the band noted. “We will have to cancel the remaining dates of our May-June tour. Know that this is not a decision we make lightly; we were looking forward to playing for you in all of these cities, and we are working on making it up to you as soon as possible. We will see you in August. We were also looking forward to sharing a stage with Spirit of the Beehive—now is the time to support SOTB if you can; buy records and merch, as our loss now becomes theirs as well. Wear your masks, take care of each other, and we’ll see you as soon as we can.

The currently updated tour list can be found below, excluding canceled show dates.

07-09 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Fest

08-12-14 Seattle, WA – Day In Day Out Fest

08-13 Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre *

08-14 Seattle, WA – Day In Day Out Fest

08-16 Edmonton, Alberta – Union Hall *

08-17 Calgary, Albert – The Palace *

08-19 Bozeman, MT – The ELM *

08-20 Missoula, MT – The Wilma *

08-23 Omaha, NE – Slowdown *

08-24 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s *

08-26 Bridgeview, IL – Sacred Rose Festival

08-27 Indianapolis, IN – HiFi Annex *

08-29 Portland, ME – State Theatre *

08-30 New York, NY – SummerStage in Central Park *

08-31 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall *

09-02 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall *

09-04 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre *

11-02 Limerick, Ireland – Dolan’s

11-03 Dublin, Ireland – National Concert Hall

11-06 Bristol, England – SWX

11-07 Manchester, England – Albert Hall

11-09 Glasgow, Scotland – Saint Luke’s

11-12 Tourcoing, France – Le Grand Mix

11-15 Hamburg, Germany – Übel & Gefährlich

11-16 Berlin, Germany – Kesselhaus

11-17 Prague, Czech Republic – MeetFactory

11-19 Vienna, Austria – Arena

11-20 Munich, Germany – Freiheiz

11-21 Fribourg, Switzerland – Fri-Son

11-23 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Atelier

11-24 Paris, France – Trabendo

11-27 Cologne, Germany – Luxor