Osheaga Announces 15th Anniversary Lineup Including Foo Fighters, Mitski, Idles, And More

Osheaga announced the lineup for its 15th anniversary Osheaga Music and Arts Festival. The Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, and Dua Lipa are slated to headline.

The Montreal festival, which will take place July 20 through July 31, will host newer artists, like The Kid Laroi, Mitski, Burna, Machine Gun Kelly, and more. Big Sean, PinkPantheress, Dominic Fike, Charli XCX, Porter Robinson, girl in red, and Sam Fender will also be making appearances.

The Senior Vice-President of booking, concerts, and events said of the upcoming anniversary festival, “Our goal since year one of Osheaga has been to create a festival for music fans who truly love the live music experience, seeing their favorite acts and discovering new artists. This year’s lineup is almost three years in the making ; it has given us a lot of time to reflect on the last fifteen years. We wanted to stay true to our roots by putting forward a lineup that is diverse, eclectic, and multi-genre, as well as finding the balance between current and more established artists. We hope you have as much fun at the festival as we have had putting it together!”

General admission passes for single days will be selling for $145, while three day passes will be selling for $375.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz