Wilco Release Somber New Single “Tired of Taking It Out On You”

Wilco recently released their new song “Tired of Taking it Out on You” leading up to their new album Cruel Country‘s debut on May 27. This is the group’s newest work following a three-year hiatus following the release of Ode to Joy in 2019.

This song dons a somber and slow tone as the band reflects on past memories and a feeling of regret following this reflection.

“Our nights, our nights would never end // I’m ashamed of who I am // When I’m in pain,” the lyrics read.

The slowed-down tempo and feelings of longing can be felt in the music video Wilco released alongside the track itself. A gray filter covers the screen of the video with flashing multi-colored lights coming in on the sides throughout the video. The content itself simply shows members of the band at various points in their working routine with shots of the studio peppered throughout.

“I’ve realized over the years that a lot of the songs I’ve written have worked as reminders to myself to pay attention to various things,” says Jeff Tweedy, singer and guitarist of Wilco. “Sometimes I think I’ve figured out how the world works in some small way, and I worry I’ll forget it if I don’t sing it back to myself occasionally. This song, I believe, is going to come in handy for just that purpose. I’m a person who needs to stay alert to how I’m treating others when I’m not feeling my best. And now that I mention it, when I look around, it seems like a lot of us have been taking things out on each other when we would be better served striving for understanding and empathy. I’m just trying to be honest with myself, and I guess I’m hoping if this song can help me focus on that, maybe someone else could find it useful in the same way.”

Many of the band members do not meet the lens with eye contact which helps further drive home this feeling of regret and even shame in regard to past actions. It is almost as if the viewer gained a glimpse into the creation of the song itself.

The full album is set to have 21 tracks and comes at a time when Wilco has finally accepted its genre in country music. Much of the album is comprised of live takes with little production intervention. Wilco also announced their North American tour set to begin ticket sales on May 13 at 10:00 am local time.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried