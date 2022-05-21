Glastonbury Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Arlo Parks, Khruangbin, Mitski And More

Home News Mohammad Halim May 21st, 2022 - 11:46 AM

After two years of being absent due to covid-19, the biggest outdoor music festival in the UK is back along with a new line up. Glastonbury is not like your ordinary music festival, however. The festival is made up of different areas all scattered across the park, along with different recognizable artists playing in different areas, along with a lineup.

Other areas along Glastonbury include the Greenfields. Despite the ongoing festival, the greenfields remain a place for wanderers to lose themselves aimlessly upon the attractions, and take a break by the lake. The beautiful landscape is next to Silver Hayes, an iconic area that is filled with electric house and club music-with an outstanding lineup like SONIC & WOW, and Fatboy Slim. Or perhaps you would want to admire the giant spider that looms over the audience, which now headlines the legendary Calvin Harris.

Finally, fans who awaited for the lineup to the main attraction of The Park can wait no longer. The center of the entire farm which contains a giant fire breathing spider is back, and it’s taking famous artists such as Arlo Parks and Four Tet, according to NME. “Nice ’n’ neat and seemingly founded in something of a natural amphitheatre, it is the perfect place to lose yourself in aural majesty”. Next to the spider are other areas such as the Ribbon Tower and The Free University of Glastonbury where you will be lectured by intellectuals and professors.

As of March of 2022, the event has currently been sold out, but fans await to purchase tickets next year.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer