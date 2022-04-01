Alanis Morissette Debuts Orchestral Rendition Of “You Oughta Know” For Netflix’s Bridgerton

Home News Alexandra Kozicki April 1st, 2022 - 10:49 PM

Alanis Morissette has released a new version of her classic 1995 single “You Oughta Know,” for the Netflix show, Bridgerton, according to Consequence. The singer-songwriter took her seminal hit to the next level by reworking it with a symphonic orchestra, which fits the period piece’s lavish style.

The song was originally released for the show as an instrumental, which is why Morissette’s new take on it is a welcome addition to the show’s fans. The violin-heavy, orchestral arrangement gives the song a new dimension that was missing in the original, and Morissette’s breathy delivery brings a new level of vulnerability to the lyrics.

The new version of “You Oughta Know” is a reminder of the raw emotion that made the original so powerful. Morissette captures the hurt and anger of a scorned lover with the same passion, but the new arrangement adds a sense of sophistication. Many fans of Morissette have remarked that this new version is even better than the original, in the sense that it conveys the angst of heartbreak with a more complex emotional palette.

Morissette’s musical talent has clearly not dwindled since the song was released 26 years ago. Her voice is just as strong and emotive as it was in 1995, and she proved that she can still deliver a powerful performance. The new arrangement of “You Oughta Know” can be listened to below. Season 2 of Bridgerton released on March 25h.