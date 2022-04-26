Billy Howerdel Announces New Album What Normal Was For June; Shares New Video For “Poison Flowers”

Home News Matt Matasci April 26th, 2022 - 1:38 PM

A Perfect Circle guitarist and co-founding member Billy Howerdel has announced his self-produced debut solo album What Normal Was for June 2022 release. Along with the album announcement he’s shared a video for the first single “Poison Flowers” and announced a run of tour dates this summer.

Judging from the sound of the first single, this album will not be a dramatic departure from the prog-influenced hard-rock sound that we’ve come to expect from A Perfect Circle. The song is moody and atmospheric, guided by a low bass line and Howerdel’s vocals, which sound quite a bit like APC frontman Maynard James Keenan.

Lyrically, the song is about focusing on the things that truly matter and not trying to rescue “poison flowers.” The video – which was directed by VOWWS member Rizz – is suitably dark and moody.

“This is me stepping back into my early teen self and making the record I would’ve made if I had the means and the knowledge when I first picked up a guitar—just in 2022,” said Howerdel. “It’s that moment as a kid when you hear a record, close your eyes, and go somewhere else. That was the time I found my lane, so to speak.”

What Normal Was Track List

1. “Selfish Heart”

2. “Free And Weightless”

3. “Ani”

4. “Beautiful Mistake”

5. “The Same Again”

6. “Poison Flowers”

7. “Follower”

8. “Bring Honor Back Home”

9. “EXP”

10. “Stars”

Howerdel will start his solo tour in Ventura at the beginning of June, playing at the Ventura Music Hall. Then, he’ll play the first of two dates alongside his fellow APC member Keenan, who will perform along with his other band Puscifer. That show will be at the Greek in Los Angeles while the second is at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester Hills, MI.

In addition to those dates, other notable shows are at Cabaret Metro in Chicago, Brighton Music Hall in Boston, the House of Blues in New Orleans and The Independent in San Francisco. The tour wraps up in mid-Julyin the southwest, with shows at Emos in Austin and the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix.

Billy Howerdel Tour Dates

06/11 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

06/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre *

06/14 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

06/15 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

06/16 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

06/18 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

06/19 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

06/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

06/22 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

06/24 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Café

06/25 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

06/26 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

06/28 – Chicago, IL – Cabaret Metro

06/29 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

07/01 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

07/02 – Toronto, ON – Axis Club

07/03 – Montreal, QC – Café Campus

07/05 – Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

07/06 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

07/08 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of the Living Arts

07/09 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

07/10 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

07/12 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

07/14 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

07/15 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Inside Downstairs

07/16 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

07/17 – Austin, TX – Emos

07/20 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

*-w/Puscifer

Photo Credit: Marv Watson