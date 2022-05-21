Morrissey To Debut Tracks From New Album Bonfire Of Teenagers At Las Vegas Residency Shows

Home News Abigail Lee May 21st, 2022 - 6:02 PM

Former Smiths vocalist and bandleader Morrissey will perform tracks from his upcoming (and currently unreleased) album Bonfire of Teenagers at his shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in early July (more precisely, July 1, 2, 6, 7 and 9).

His performances in Las Vegas this year follow a Vegas residency he had in August 2021, where he entertained and surprised fans by playing a handful of Smiths songs, several of which haven’t been used on stage for over three decades.

It seems Morrissey will continue the trend of playing music that is sure to hook fans in by promising to debut part of Bonfire of Teenagers. Nearly a year has passed since the announcement of the album and it has yet to have a solidified label or release date.

While fairly little is known about the album, Morrissey did offer fans a sneak peek by performing the upcoming single “I Am Veronica” on his 2022 U.S. tour. He was also featured on A$AP Rocky’s album All Smiles, not only through vocals but also through writing and production.

In the time leading up to his mysterious new album, Morrissey hasn’t hesitated to stir the pot, referring to the pandemic as “Con-vid” and steering the conversation towards conspiracy theories rather than focusing on Bonfire of Teenagers as the video was originally intended to do. He has also disturbed former Smiths bandmate Marr again in the form of an open letter.

Referencing these tumultuous years, Morrissey spoke to the crowd at one of his U.S. tour stops: “It’s very hard to believe in these ridiculous times, but we are about to release a new single… We hope you like it, and if you don’t – you must die!”