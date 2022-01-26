Johnny Marr Reacts To Morrissey’s Open Letter: “An Open Letter Hasn’t Really Been A Thing Since 1953”

Home News Federico Cardenas January 26th, 2022 - 8:07 PM

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat

After the breakup of their group, The Smiths, Johnny Marr and Morrissey have not been on the greatest of terms. Since they have parted ways, the two musicians have gone on to create various solo projects of their own. Despite this, it is not uncommon to see the two musicians address each other, especially in light of the many controversies that Morrissey has faced in recent years. Consequence Sound reports that on January 25, Morrissey wrote an open letter to Marr, telling Marr to not discuss him in the future.

Morrissey explains that despite the fact that they have previously worked together, the fact that they have not known each other for over three decades means that Marr has no right to claim that he knows or understands Morrissey’s feelings and thoughts. He goes on to ask Marr to not blame him for his problems, asking why Marr must “persistently, year after year, decade after decade, blame me for everything … from the 2007 Solomon Islands tsunami to the dribble on your grandma’s chin?”

Morrissey goes on to accuse Marr of fishing for publicity and using his “name as click-bait,” as he suggests that “we all know that the British press will print anything you say about me as long as it’s cruel and savage.” He explains that he was always supportive of Marr’s solo career, and even praised his recent projects.

Johnny Marr responded to Morrissey’s open letter on Twitter. Marr mocks the format that Morrissey used to deliver his message, stating that “An ‘open letter’ hasn’t really been a thing since 1953,” and explains that “even Donald Trump” knows that social media is the way to deliver these messages now.

Dear @officialmoz . An ‘open letter’ hasn’t really been a thing since 1953, It’s all ‘social media’ now. Even Donald J Trump had that one down. Also, this fake news business…a bit 2021 yeah ?#makingindiegreatagain — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) January 26, 2022

The beef between the two artists relates to the various controversies and outrageous statements Morrissey has made in the past, a recent example being his referring to the Covid-19 pandemic as “con-vid”. Johnny Marr has recently released a single and music video titled “Night and Day” off his forthcoming project, Fever Dreams.

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat