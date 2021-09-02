Morrissey Plays Rare The Smith Songs Live During Vegas Residency

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 2nd, 2021 - 6:34 PM

For the first time in years, Morrissey a new Vegas resident aired some of the biggest Smiths songs. On both August 28th and 29th Morrissey reintroduced new and old fans to some of Smiths songs at The Colosseum, Caesar’s Palace.

On August 28th, Morrissey sang “Never Had No One Ever,” that hasn’t been performed live since 1986. Another was “The Night Has Opened My Eyes” (1986) and lastly “Shoplifters Of The World Unite.”

Then on August 29th, he sang “How Soon Is Now” and “Half A Person.”

Found below is footage of him performing and posts via Instagram. He also broke all records of merchandise sales in the history of Caesar’s Palace. His current residency will be until September 5th.

Morrissey was also announced to headline in the 2021 Riot Fest after the interview he had back in July when he referred to the pandemic as “Con-Vid.”