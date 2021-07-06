Morrissey Calls the Pandemic “Con-vid” In New Interview with His Nephew

Home News Alison Alber July 6th, 2021 - 3:24 PM

Morrissey is known for his voice, not only in songs and music-wise but also for voicing his opinions, even if they do not conform with the opinions of others. He recently started a feud with the creators of the Simpsons because he alleged they portrait him rather negatively in a recent episode featuring actor Benedict Cumberbatch. Now Morrissey released an interview called “Turning The Inside Out,” with his nephew Sam Esty Rayner, on his website.

The interview was posted on July 5th and was originally meant to promote Morrissey’s forthcoming album Bonfire of Teenagers. The interview itself starts off with Morrissey talking about his friendship and single with David Bowie that was released last year, and him talking about the loss of his mother and the emotional impact on him, shortly after the interview gets rather political, especially talking about the pandemic and covid regulations in Britain.

When asked by Rayner about peoples compliance with Britain’s Covid regulations, Morrissey replies: “Because they are quite used to the political scene being dominated by someone whom they can’t stand, ” then he continues, “The bigger problem is that nobody can any longer agree with anyone else, and this is the main outcome of Con-vid. It has brought the worst out in people, and we weren’t ever in this together.”

Rayner followed up by comparing the Covid restrictions with slavery, “Covid Society is also the precise description of slavery, yet we are supposed to be in a time when anything connected to slavery must be blown up or thrown in a canal in Bristol.” While Morrissey didn’t exactly compare slavery and covid regulations, he still agrees “Precisely.” and eventually, he does compare Britain with Chinese imperialism, “The government act like Chinese emperors… “We will allow you to live as we do if you behave yourself.”

The interview continues like this until Rayner himself realizes they have been talking a long time without even talking about the main reason they got together, talking about Morrissey’s album Bonfire of Teenagers. The interview then goes on with a track-by-track and a short lightning round of fan questions.

Even though Morrissey explains that he already recorded the album, he is still without a label after being dropped by BMI in 2020 and according to Consequence Sound, the LP doesn’t have an exact release date yet.

Morrissey might be labelless but will be part of the legendary lineup of the music festival Cruel World in May 2022. The lineup features ’80s new wave giants, Devo, Blondie, Bauhaus. He also worked with A$AP Rocky on the rapper’s newest album All Smiles.