Logic Announces New Album Vinyl Days For June 2022 Release

The Grammy Award-winning rapper Logic has officially announced the release date of his upcoming eighth studio album Vinyl Days. The upcoming project has now been set to drop on June 17, 2022, via Def Jam Recordings.

The announcement of Vinyl Days has acted as the final nail in the coffin of Logic’s intent to retire from rap that he expressed in 2020. Logic’s initial announcement of retirement was followed by releases of new music occurring less than a year later. Now, fans can be certain that they will see more material from the Maryland-based rapper in the near future.

On May 18, Logic took to Twitter to announce his intent to drop a new single every week until the release of the new project. Included in the new singles will be the title track for the new album, featuring the legendary record producer DJ Premier, set to drop this Friday. See Logic’s tweet below.

I’m dropping a single every week until “Vinyl Days” the album releases on June 17th. The title track ft. @REALDJPREMIER is out this Friday. — BobbyBullet (@Logic301) May 18, 2022

In anticipation of the upcoming project, Logic has previously released singles “Decades,” “Tetris,” as well as “Therapy Music,” featuring Russ. Logic is set to perform a joint co-headlined Summer Tour with rapper and singer Wiz Khalifa, kicking off on July 27.

Vinyl Days will follow Logic’s previous studio album No Pressure.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz