Wiz Khalifa & Logic Announce Co-Headlining ‘Vinyl Verse’ Summer 2022 Tour Dates Featuring DJ Drama

Skyy Rincon April 18th, 2022 - 10:23 PM

American singer-songwriter and rapper Cameron Jibril Thomas, professionally known as Wiz Khalifa, has announced co-headlining tour dates with American record producer and rapper Robert Bryson Hall II, also known as Logic. They will be supported by DJ Drama, C Dot Castro and Fedd The God.

The tour dates span from July 27 to September 2. The tour will kick off in Irvine, California at the FivePoint Amphitheatre and will conclude in St. Louis, Missouri at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The dates will visit cities all over the United States including Inglewood, Phoenix, Albuquerque, El Paso, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Rogers, Nashville, Charlotte, Atlanta, Virginia Beach, Camden, Brooklyn, Holmdel, Bristow, Hartford, Gilford, Mansfield, Saratoga Springs, Darien Center, Noblesville, Cincinnati, Burgettstown, Cuyahoga Falls and Clarkston. Tickets are available for presale starting April 19 at 10am ET for Citi cardmembers. The general public will be available to the general public starting April 22.

Wiz Khalifa joined Big K.R.I.T, Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk on their collaborative new album Full Court Press which was released earlier this month. They gave fans a taste of what to expect with their catchy single “How The Story Goes.” Later this month, Khalifa will be headlining the Smoker’s Club Fest at the Glen Helen Amphitheatre in San Bernardino, California.

Vinyl Verse Summer 2022 Tour Dates

7/27– Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre^

7/28 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater^

7/30 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion^

8/2– Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater^

8/3 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center^

8/5 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater^

8/6 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

8/7 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion^

8/8 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP^

8/10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^

8/11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion^

8/12 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre^

8/13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^

8/14 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion^

8/16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclay’s Center^

8/17 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center!

8/19 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live!

8/20 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre!

8/21 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion!

8/22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center^

8/23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center^

8/25 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre^

8/26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center^

8/27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center^

8/28 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake^

8/30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^

9/1 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre^

9/2 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz