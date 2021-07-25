Liz Phair Drops Out of Tour with Garbage and Alanis Morissette, Replaced by Cat Power

Home News Krista Marple July 25th, 2021 - 8:33 PM

Liz Phair has recently announced that she is canceling her appearance on the upcoming summer tour, which also features Alanis Morissette and Garbage. The tour was originally announced in 2019 to take place in 2020 but was then postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

With the announcement of her departure from the tour, Phair informed fans that Cat Power would be taking her place. Phair took to Twitter to announce her decision to leave the tour by stating, “Sadly, due to unforeseen circumstances, I won’t be able to join Alanis & Garbage on tour this summer. I’m incredibly disappointed as I was looking forward to seeing all of your beautiful faces. Shoutout to Alanis, Garbage, and Cat Power, who I know will put on an incredible show. Hope to see you all soon!”

The upcoming tour is set to start in Austin, Texas on August 12 and will last through October 6 where the last stop will be made in Los Angeles. They will be making stops in cities like Dallas, Tampa, Raleigh, Saratoga Springs and more.

This tour was created to commemorate Morissette’s album Jagged Little Pill, which is celebrating its 26th anniversary this year. The album turned 25 last year, the year the tour was originally set to take place. To celebrate it even further, Morissette released a deluxe reissue of Jagged Little Pill last year.

Phair’s rescheduled tour with Morissette and Garbage was not the first that featured all three on the lineup. They also toured together in 1998 in support of Morissette.

The Grammy-nominated artist recently released her newest album Soberish in June.