Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills And Motionless In White Announce Spring 2022 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Andy Biersack of Black Veil Brides.

Get ready for a mega packed tour! Black Viel Brides, Ice Nine Kills and Motionless will, together, co-headline a new tour, “Trinity of Terrors”, set to conquer North America with 31 dates starting next year. This comes after a set of new releases from all three bands. Black View Brides released The Phantom Tomorrow and Ice Nine Kills released The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood, both in October of this year. Motionless In White released their single “Timebomb”, mid-year and announced a follow up for their last release in 2019, set to come out next year.

The tour kicks off March 17, starting in Meza, Arizona, and will finish off in Norfolk, Virginia on April 27. Tickets are already on sale, get them here! There will also be a few stops in Canada, take a look at the dates below.

For more information, click here.

March 17 – Mesa, Az

March 18 – Los Angeles, CA

March 19 – San Jose, CA

March 21 – Spokane, WA

March 22 – Calgary, Alberta

March 23 – Edmonton, Alberta

March 25 – Boise, ID

March 26 – Salt Lake City, UT

March 27 – Grand Junction, CO

March 29 – Wichita, KS

March 30 – Oklahoma City, OK

April 01 – Des Moines, IA

April 02 – Chicago, IL

April 03 – Oshkosh, WI

April 04 – Fargo, ND

April 06 – Grand Rapids, MI

April 07 – Pittsburgh, PA

April 08 – Indianapolis, IN

April 09 – Pikeville, KY

April 11 – Buffalo, NY

April 13 – Wallingford, CT

April 14 – Portland, ME

April 15 – Huntington, NY

April 16 – Philadelphia, PA

April 19 – Birmingham, AL

April 21 – St. Augustine, FL

April 22 – Tampa, FL

April 23 – Orlando, FL

April 24 – Myrtle Beach, SC

April 26 – Charlotte, NC

April 27 – Norfolk, VA

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz