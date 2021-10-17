Knocked Loose Release New EP And Animated Short Film Entitled A Tear In The Fabric Of Life

Home News Aaron Grech October 17th, 2021 - 9:00 AM

Heavy metal band Knocked Loose has debuted a new EP and shortfilm called A Tear in the Fabric of Life. The EP was produced by Will Putney, while the visual was directed by Swedish filmmaker Magnus Jonsson.

A Tear in the Fabric of Life deals with trauma as the main character loses their loved one in a horrific car crash, causing them to spiral into grief and depression. The black and white visual style and ghoulish character designs provide a dark aesthetic that channels images of the occult, however its tone stays somber throughout. Knocked Loose provide a hard hitting experience from start to finish, with pounding drums and charged guitars shredding throughout its 21-minute runtime.

“Lyrically this story ended up being much more personal than we initially intended. We started with the idea to tell a fictional story but throughout the process, I found ways to incorporate real feelings of loss and mourning, as well as anger and self doubt,” the band’s Bryan Garris explained in a press release. “I’ve always been a very personal writer and this was originally a step away from that, into something more artistic. But in the end, it was just as therapeutic as writing a regular Knocked Loose record, and I think you’ll be able to hear that.”

Knocked Loose performed at Psycho Las Vegas this year and are set to perform at Outbreak Fest in 2022. Their last studio album, A Different Shade of Blue came out in 2019.

A Tear in the Fabric of Life tracklisting

1. Where Light Divides the Holler

2. God Knows

3. Forced to Stay

4. Contorted in the Faille

5. Return to Passion

6. Permanent

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva