Tove Lo Shares New Moody Cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u”

Megan Mandatta May 11th, 2022 - 7:53 PM

Photo: Kayln Over

Tove Lo puts a unique slowed-down turned synthpop spin on the wide-sweeping Olivia Rodrigo song “good 4 u” on a Swedish radio network. Offering a dance beat toward the end of the cover, Tove Lo was sure to put her own flavor into the iconic single.

Tove Lo was on the Swedish radio network P3 giving information on her newest single “No One Dies From Love” in addition to her new label launch with Pretty Swede Records. Although the original “good 4 u” dominated the charts, Tove Lo and her group’s change to the overall sound of the song is sure to bring a fresh take on the song that was everywhere upon its initial release.

The original Rodrigo version hits more on the Paramore-sounding pop-punk genre, whereas Tove Lo takes it to another level when slowing down the intro before punching into the dance track ending. Rodrigo was able to capture the anger of a breakup and betrayal in her song yet Tove Lo focused on the heartbreak aspect of the lyrics. Full versions of both the original and cover can be found below.

Tove Lo’s single “No One Dies From Love” was released on May 4 as her first song shared under her new label.

“When you’re with someone for a long time and it ends all of all sudden, it’s like a part of you has died,” Tove Lo noted. “This person is now a stranger to you. All of the memories are tainted. For the first part of the breakup, you believe you’re not supposed to feel good about anything you had together. What I believe I do best is ‘heartbreak you can dance to.’ The song is that.”

Olivia Rodrigo is currently on her Sour Tour throughout North America and parts of Europe with special guests Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen. The tour ends July 7 in London.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer