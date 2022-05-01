Dolly Parton To Accept Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Spot After All

Home News Anaya Bufkin May 1st, 2022 - 1:17 PM

Dolly Parton, the legendary country music superstar, has decided that she, after careful consideration, will accept her nomination into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In March, Dolly Parton chose not to accept her nomination into the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame stating that even though she was flattered to be nominated, she didn’t feel that she truly earned the right to be inducted.

Now, according to Consequence, the country music icon told NPR’s Morning Edition that she has changed her mind. She stated, “I’ll say ‘thanks’ and accept that. I’ll accept gracefully.” Parton also explained why she initially wanted to have her name withdrawn and mentioned that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s inability to withdraw her name from the ballot gave her a different perspective. Parton explained, “It was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for people in rock music. I have found out lately it’s not necessarily that. But if they can’t go there to be recognized, where can they go? And so I felt like I was taking away from someone that maybe deserved it certainly more than me since I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

Although she may not be ready to receive one of the most significant and greatest accomplishments that a music artist can receive, this hasn’t stopped her from accomplishing great things. Parton is preparing to appear in a film adaptation for her recent novel and album Run Rose Run. Whether she accepts her nomination or not, Parton’s influence and work ethic certainly make her worthy.