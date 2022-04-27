Arcade Fire Officially Releases “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” After Coachella Performance

Home News Roy Lott April 27th, 2022 - 9:29 PM

After playing it live for the second time at their surprise Coachella set a couple of weeks ago, Arcade Fire has released the official studio version of their song “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid),” the second single from their much anticipated sixth studio album” WE to be released May 6 via Columbia Records. The song also appears on the second side of the double-disc album, the half of the record that channels and revels in the power and joy of human (re)connection. Check out the tune below.

‘Lookout Kid’ is a reminder, a lullaby for the end times, sung to my son, but for everyone… ” noted Butler. “Trust your heart, trust your mind, trust your body, trust your soul. Shit is going to get worse before it gets better, but it always gets better, and no one’s perfect. Let me say it again. No one’s perfect.” They debuted the track at their surprise gig at the Bowery Ballroom in New York last month.

It was recently revealed that Peter Gabriel is also a part of the record. He will be a part of the song “Unconditional II (Race and Religion).” The band will also be the musical guests on Saturday Night Live the day following the album’s release.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna