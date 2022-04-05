Cave In Debut Meditative New Song And Video “Blinded By A Blaze”

Home News Tara Mobasher April 5th, 2022 - 6:42 PM

Boston-based rock band Cave In has released the second single from their debut album with Relapse Records, Heavy Pendulum. The new single was preceded by “New Reality,” which was unveiled in the middle of March.

The group’s newest track, “Blinded By A Blaze,” was accompanied by a music video featuring album artwork by Richey Beckett and footage from shows in Brooklyn, New York in 2021. Throughout the seven-minute music video, the band performed the heavy metal song, joined by their old concert footage featuring cheering fans. Vocalist Stephen Brodsky said that the idea for the track originated when the band was working on their 2019 album Final Transmission.

“I had the idea for ‘Blinded By A Blaze’ during the Final Transmission days, but it really came to life for Heavy Pendulum. There were five or six songs in the initial batch of demos that I sent to the band at the beginning of the writing process, but ‘Blinded’ was the one that created a call to action – it’s basically what sold JR, Adam & Nate on writing a new Cave In album,” he said. “Lyrically, it’s a sonic photograph of a strange magical moment that I had while driving along the Pacific Coast Highway during the golden hour, and the feeling of looking back on it years later – something everyone should try to experience at least once in their lifetime.”

Heavy Pendulum will be released May 20 via Relapse Records.