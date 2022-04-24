Rammstein To Hold Exclusive Worldwide Album Listening Party In Movie Theaters On April 28

Home News Anaya Bufkin April 24th, 2022 - 5:30 PM

Ahead of their upcoming new album, the German Neue Deutsche Härte and industrial metal band Rammstein held a fun listening party in an interesting way. Based on a report released by Loudwire, the band plans to host a one-night-only worldwide listening party in movie theaters.

Prior to their announcement of the album’s release date, the band informed their fans that it would be released before their 2022 tour. Last month, the band officially announced their new album, Zeit, which translates to the word, “time.” Adding to their innovative ways, the band created a scavenger hunt that allowed their fans to uncover the album’s tracklist by finding the 11 “Zeit Capsules” hidden around the world. As the time gets closer to the release date, April 29, the band has since then released their tracklist, which includes the song, “Zick Zack”, which speaks out against unrealistic beauty standards.

The 50-minute listening party will occur in select movie theaters around the world for all of their fans to see on April 28, which is the night before their upcoming album Zeit is released. Fans around the world will get the chance to see and hear the complete album with the help of Dolby Atmos sound technology that will create an amazing experience. The tickets to the show are available on the band’s website. The website allows ticket buyers to select their country and find shows that will be in the area. Shows in the U.S. are being held in states, including Illinois, California, Michigan, Texas, New York, Missouri and Tennessee.