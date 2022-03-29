Rammstein Unveil Track list Of New Album Zeit After Treasure Hunt

Home News Tara Mobasher March 29th, 2022 - 3:47 PM

Rammstein have unveiled the official track list for their upcoming album titled Zeit. This release comes just weeks after the launch of the band’s title track and first single of the upcoming album.

In celebration of their album release, Rammstein hosted a scavenger hunt competition, where they hid 11 “Zeit Capsules” in different locations around the world – representing 11 songs on the album. The band released the coordinates for each capsule on their website on Friday, and were awarded access to the track list. They were also given two concert tickets to a Rammstein show, and accompanying travel to get there.

The final coordinates for the last four Zeit capsules were released yesterday, and included signed special-edition copies of the new album. However, now that the 11 capsules have been found, the band released the track list to their social media.

waits for no-one! All Zeit Capsules have been found across the world! Thanks to everyone for participating, Rammstein can now officially announce the tracklist to “Zeit”, the new album, out on April 29 2022!

Pre-order yours here: https://t.co/cV4Mj9vok5 pic.twitter.com/XSQH8lIGiK — Rammstein (@RSprachrohr) March 29, 2022

The band previously rescheduled their North America tour, which will now begin August 21 in Montreal, and conclude in Mexico City on October 2. The group will travel through Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Chicago, East Rutherford, Boston, San Antonio and Los Angeles throughout the duration of their tour.

Zeit will be released April 29.

Zeit Track List

01. Armee Der Tristen

02. Zeit

03. Schwarz

04. Giftig

05. Zick Zack

06. Ok

07. Meine Tränen

08. Angst

09. Dicke Titten

10. Lügen

11. Adieu