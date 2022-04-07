Rammstein Speak Out Against Unrealistic Beauty Standards In New Song “Zick Zack”

Home News Tara Mobasher April 7th, 2022 - 12:35 PM

As part of their upcoming album titled Zeit, Rammstein released their second single called “Zick Zack.” “Zeit” was released in early March.

Accompanied by a music video, the new track details the difficulties of dealing with unrealistic beauty standards and the lengths people tend to go to in order to achieve them. In the music video, lead vocalist Till Lindemann hosted a type of show, in which the performers were forced to undergo cosmetic surgeries to appear better looking and more youthful.

By the middle of the music video, Lindemann – whose character clearly went through a significant amount of facial reconstructive surgery – began experiencing negative symptoms, where part of his face began drooping. With the help of a plastic surgeon and assistants, Lindemann tries to fix the irreparable damage while the band continues to perform the song on stage.

The music video and song both comment on the pressures of society to appear put-together and attractive all the time – an issue that the band believes is unrealistic and unfair.

In recent months, Rammstein have been immensely vocal about their support for the people of Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of its neighboring country. Following their album announcement release, the German band spoke out on social media to grief for the Ukrainian families impacted by the war.