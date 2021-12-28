Thursday’s Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing In The Dark” Featuring Gwarsenio Hall To Benefit Band After Postponement Of Remaining Holiday Shows

Home News Roy Lott December 28th, 2021 - 6:30 PM

Thursday, alongside Jordan Olds, aka Gwarsenio Hall, covered Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” for a Two Minutes to Late Night video to help fund cancer treatment for actor Andy Bustillos back in June. Bustillos played the “2005 Scene Kid” on the talk show. Since his appearance, he had been diagnosed with Stage 3C germ cell testicular cancer. After performing it on the show, the cover had not been released, however, the creators of Two Minutes to Late Night have made it available on Bandcamp for fans to listen to buy and listen to. Proceeds from the single will go to the band.

The release of the song comes after the news of Thursday having to postpone their upcoming holiday shows this week due to COVID-19. The string of shows a hometown NJ date at Starland Ballroom on December 30 with Laura Jane Grace.

“Our friends in Thursday have had to cancel their next few shows due to Covid-19, resulting in a loss of revenue for both themselves and their crew,” they write. “All of the money from the sales of this single will be given to the band. Thanks for supporting.”

The band will continue to tour in 2022, which their first show is on January 6 in Virginia Beach. Cursive, Jeremy Enigk, and The Appleseed Cast will join the band on select dates.

Thursday will also be streaming encore presentations of a couple of sets from their “Signals” virtual fests. Cursive’s Signals 1.0 set and their own Signals 2.0 set, which featured Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance, Norman Brannon of Texas Is The Reason, Walter Schreifels of Gorilla Biscuits and Travis Stever of Coheed and Cambria. “Our tour mates next month – @cursivetheband allowed us to use their epic set from Signals V1 and we have been absolutely overwhelmed by the messages of support we have gotten from all of YOU,” the band wrote in a statement. “We are truly part of a great scene here. V2 saved the holidays for us and our families last year and it is unfathomable to us that it could potentially save the holidays again this year. We could not love you any more. All love and well being to our friend @laurajanegrace.” Fans can purchase tickets and merch here.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson