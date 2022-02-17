A Perfect Circle’s Billy Howerdel Set To Make Solo Debut At #Happens Las Vegas

Home News Tara Mobasher February 17th, 2022 - 12:41 PM

Billy Howerdel – the founding member of the band A Perfect Circle – will be making his solo debut at #Happens Las Vegas on February 23. The performance will tease Howerdel’s upcoming single for his unannounced album, “Poison Flowers,” which is slated for a March 4 release.

“This new album was birthed while on tour with A Perfect Circle. A weird blend of confidence, vulnerability and mortality urgently compelled me to write a letter of sorts in the form of an album,” Howerdel said. A Perfect Circle’s Josh Freese, Nine Inch Nail’s Danny Lohner, M83’s Kaela Sinclair, and Fake Shark’s Kevin Maher will be joining Howerdel for the live performance.

#Happens is a three-day conference in downtown Las Vegas that hosts rock and alternative artists. Howerdel will be performing at the opening night party.

Born in New Jersey, Howerdel is best known for his work with A Perfect Circle, which he formed with Tool vocalist Maynard James Keenan in 1999, after working as a guitar technician for artists like Nine Inch Nails, Tool, The Smashing Pumkins, and David Bowie.