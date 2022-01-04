A Perfect Circle’s Billy Howerdel Teases New Album For Spring 2022 Release

Home News Roy Lott January 4th, 2022 - 10:02 PM

A Perfect Circle’s very own Billy Howerdel has teased fans that a new album is on the horizon. On the band’s Facebook page, they had posted a link from Revolver Magazine listing their 50 most anticipated albums of 2022, with Howerdel’s being mentioned. A release date for the anticipated LP has not been announced.”Look out for more expansive, ethereal rock in the vein of the latter album, as well as Eat the Elephant, some of the songs on which were originally intended for Ashes Divide,” the article teases. It will also mark Howerdel’s first full-length solo studio album.

The new album follows Howerdel’s previous solo project called Ashes Divide in 2008. Their sophomore efforts was listed as an anticipated album for 2020, but the due date has been pushed back indefinitely. “Eat the Elephant“ is A Perfect Circle’s latest album released in 2018. It was the band’s first length in 14 years. The band also includes Maynard James Keenan of Tool.

He has also worked with Guns’ N Roses on their song “There Was a Time” from their 2008 album Chinese Democracy. He also engineered fellow band Sweethead on their self-titled debut in 2008. In 2005, he wrote and recorded music for the video game Jak X: Combat Racing.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson