Mastodon Unveil Trippy New Lyric Video For “Peace and Tranquility”

The video for “Peace and Tranquility” beings quickly as the psychedelically visuals center around an animated cow skull with a jewel embedded in the forehead, signifying a third eye. The skull is floating atop a golden, musculoskeletal humanoid body. Both head and body are set against a whirling backdrop of blues, greens and prismatic glare. The next portion of the video displays a web of watery imagery as the guitar moves into a softer groove to introduce the track’s first set of lyrics, “The night I went under, there was no one around. Nothing to swim to, not the sky not the ground. I heard you speak to me and said to just go down.”

Coming in at 5:55 minutes, the remaining part of the video maintains constant kaleidoscopic motion through varying musical episodes that reflect on the theme presented in the song’s title.