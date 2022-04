Mastodon Unveil Trippy New Lyric Video For “Peace and Tranquility”

American heavy metal band Mastodon released a new lyric video for their song “Peace and Tranquility,” the 9th song from their 9th studio album,Recorded just outside their hometown of Atlanta, GA, Hushed and Grim was released on October 21, 2021

The video for “Peace and Tranquility” beings quickly as the psychedelically visuals center around an animated cow skull with a jewel embedded in the forehead, signifying a third eye. The skull is floating atop a golden, musculoskeletal humanoid body. Both head and body are set against a whirling backdrop of blues, greens and prismatic glare. The next portion of the video displays a web of watery imagery as the guitar moves into a softer groove to introduce the track’s first set of lyrics, “The night I went under, there was no one around. Nothing to swim to, not the sky not the ground. I heard you speak to me and said to just go down.”

Coming in at 5:55 minutes, the remaining part of the video maintains constant kaleidoscopic motion through varying musical episodes that reflect on the theme presented in the song’s title.