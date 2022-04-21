mxdwn Music

April 21st, 2022 - 5:22 PM

Mastodon Unveil Trippy New Lyric Video For “Peace and Tranquility”

American heavy metal band Mastodon released a new lyric video for their song “Peace and Tranquility,” the 9th song from their 9th studio album, Hushed and Grim. Recorded just outside their hometown of Atlanta, GA, Hushed and Grim was released on October 21, 2021.

The video for “Peace and Tranquility” beings quickly as the psychedelically visuals center around an animated cow skull with a jewel embedded in the forehead, signifying a third eye. The skull is floating atop a golden, musculoskeletal humanoid body. Both head and body are set against a whirling backdrop of blues, greens and prismatic glare. The next portion of the video displays a web of watery imagery as the guitar moves into a softer groove to introduce the track’s first set of lyrics, “The night I went under, there was no one around. Nothing to swim to, not the sky not the ground. I heard you speak to me and said to just go down.”

Coming in at 5:55 minutes, the remaining part of the video maintains constant kaleidoscopic motion through varying musical episodes that reflect on the theme presented in the song’s title.

In addition to the “Peace and Tranquility” lyric video, Mastodon previously released an acoustic version of another track from Hushed and Grim, “Teardrinker,” on March 18, 2022. A promotional press release for the group spoke towards the sporadic nature of Mastodon’s latest album stating, “Always pushing their creative process to greater expanse, the ever-evolving music of Mastodon cannot fit into any simple, single style or category. This is Mastodon music.”

Mastodon is currently on tour, receiving support on a few shows from Denver, CO metal band Khemmis, who released their album Deceiver on November 19, 2021. The tour will conclude this September in Birmingham, AL, as they were recently announced as headliners for Furnace Fest 2022.

photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi

