Mastodon Unveil Acoustic Version Of “Teardrinker”

A new acoustic version of Mastodon’s “Teardrinker” single off of the album Hushed & Grim was released on the progressive alternative metal band’s YouTube channel on Thursday. You can check out the new version below.

The acoustic rendition is marked by more subdued vocals, harmonic instrumentals, and the track also features a keyboard accompaniment by João Nogueira, a Brazilian artist best known for his work with the hard rock band Stone Giant as well as the psychedelic rock band The Claypool Lennon Delirium. The PRP reported that Mastodon will be touring with Nogueira in upcoming live shows.

The song stirs emotion with its lyrics, which touch on the feeling of loss and regret. Hushed & Grim is the lengthiest album from Mastodon and is widely loved by fans of the band. It is considered by many to be one of their strongest works.

The band is expected to go back on tour starting in April of 2022, appearing alongside the legendary progressive metal band Opeth, with doom metal band Khemmis as the opener. Dates and venues are below.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Upcoming Tour Dates:

On 04/21 in Montreal, QC @ Place Bell.

On 04/22 in Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theater.

On 04/23 in Cleveland, OH @ The Agora.

On 04/24 in Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE.

On 04/26 in Philadelphia, PA @ The Met.

On 04/28 in Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom.

On 04/29 in Detroit, MI @ The Masonic.

On 04/30 in Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom.

On 05/01 in St. Paul, MN @ The Myth.

On 05/03 in Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place.

On 05/04 in Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Events Center.

On 05/06 in Edmonton, AB @ EDM Expo Center.

On 05/07 in Vancouver, BC @ Thunderbird Sports Center.

On 05/08 in Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater.

On 05/09 in Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium.

On 05/11 in Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium.

On 05/12 in Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort. (No Opeth.)

On 05/13 in Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues. (No Opeth.)

On 05/14 in San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park. (No Opeth.)