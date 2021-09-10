Mastodon Announces New Album Hushed and Grim For October 2021 Release

Home News Benny Titelbaum September 10th, 2021 - 6:22 PM

The Grammy Award-winning metal band Mastodon has announced their upcoming album Hushed and Grim which is set to release on October 29.

Hushed and Grim is the group’s highly anticipated ninth full-length album marking Mastodon’s first double album and newest record since their 2017 release Emperor of Sand.

The metal quartet recorded the album in their hometown of Atlanta, Georgia and it is said to be their most ambitious body of work to date. Grappling with the concepts of loss and loneliness, Mastodon hopes to embody these elements into their newest work remembering their longtime manager Nick John who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2018.

Hushed and Grim Track Listing:

Pain With An Anchor The Crux Sickle And Peace More Than I Could Chew The Beast Skeleton Of Splendor Teardrinker Pushing The Tides Peace And Tranquility Dagger Had It All Savage Lands Gobblers Of Dregs Eyes of Serpents Gigantium

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz