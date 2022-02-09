mxdwn Music

Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Teases Four New Seasonal Albums To Be Released Throughout 2022

February 9th, 2022 - 8:55 PM

In July of last year, the rock band Weezer announced that they intend to release four seasonal albums in 2022, each with album’s sound being influenced by the season it was released in. Now, Consequence Sound reports that the front man for Weezer, Rivers Cuomo, came to Twitter to announce the potential release dates for each of the four albums, which he refers to as the SZNS albums.

The first of the four, dedicated to Spring, is set to release in roughly a month, on March 20. The following albums, for Summer, Fall, and Winter, are set to be released on June 20, September 22 and December 21, respectively. Cuomo goes on to explain that the dates of each album were picked to correspond to the first day of each season, but asks his audience to correct him if he misidentified the correct days for any season. He also makes clear that these release dates have not been confirmed with either the group’s record company, or the group’s manager. As such, these dates are not official and may be subject to changes. See the announcement from Cuomo via Twitter below.

While releasing four albums in a year may seem like quite a difficult task, Weezer has already demonstrated that they more capable than most of creating high volumes of output in a short time. The band’s last album, Van Weezer, was released in May of last year, only a few months after their album Ok Human, which was released in January of last year.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

