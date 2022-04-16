Arlo Parks & Phoebe Bridgers Perform “Graceland Too” And “I Know The End” Live At Coachella

Home News Mohammad Halim April 16th, 2022 - 2:07 PM

Along with the iconic Harry Styles and Louis the Child, Phoebe Bridgers took her share to perform yesterday night (April 15) a the annual music festival, Coachella. This marks the very first time that Bridgers performed at the event, as she debuts the start of her grand 2022 year. At the event, Bridgers performed “Sidelines” a new track of Bridgers.

The artist decided to not do a complete solo on stage, as she invited the R&B musician Arlo Parks to duet complete revisions of “Graceland Too” and “I Know the End”- two songs from Bridgers’ 2020 album Punisher. Along with the reworks of the songs, Bridgers also hit the audience with more songs from the alternative album. According to Consequence Sound, Bridgers played “Garden Song”, “Kyoto” and “ICU”. She also performed one of her most popular songs “Motion Sickness”- which made a spark in her singing career.

The original recorded track of “Graceland Too” already features background singers to harmonize along with Bridgers. The live performance with Parks, however, was a phenomenon that fans go to see for a special limited time. Parks chance to sing the chorus of the song “Whatever she wants” puts a fresh change to the classic that audiences enjoyed.

Phoebe brought out Arlo Parks to sing graceland too!! #Phoebechella pic.twitter.com/6IfFvIGHof — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) April 16, 2022

“I Know the End” is already a lovely slow remedy of Bridger’s, yet Parks brings a heavier twist that fans of the song appreciated. The cast on stage even dressed up according to the theme of the song’s music video-with skull suits.

I Know The End at coachella last night! via: @/callieahlgrim pic.twitter.com/8vkjPs1pAn — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) April 16, 2022

“Sidelines” was used in the teaser trailer for Hulu’s upcoming rendition of Conversations With Friends.

Another video of phoebe performing Kyoto #phoebechella pic.twitter.com/LnUXOaX4XO — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) April 16, 2022

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer