Four Chords Music Fest Announces 2022 Lineup Including Descendents, Bad Religion, Jimmy Eat World And More

Home News April Rose April 19th, 2022 - 7:45 PM

Descendents

The Four Chord Music Festival, a punk rock fest taking place at Wild Things Park in Washington, PA September 9, 2022- September 10, 2022, released their official 2022 line up on April 19, 2022. Festival headliners include Descendants, who released their album 9th & Walnut in July of 2021, Bad Religion, who had to postpone a portion of their 2021 tour when a band member caught COVID and Jimmy Eat World who are currently in the European leg of their “Surviving The Truth” tour with Dashboard Confessional. This will be the first time the festival has expanded to two days.

A few additional long time players to the genre are slated to perform. Maryland natives All Time Low will be playing at the Wonderstruck Festival In Cleveland, OH this July and the Philadelphia natives The Startling Line, who have been playing together since 1999, will also make an appearance. There are a few holes in the current line up meaning even more talent will be coming to the stage at Four Chords.

The full line up can be seen below, or on their Twitter page @4chordmusicfest.

⚡️ANNOUNCEMENT⚡️ The Four Chord Music Festival 8 lineup is here. Early Bird tickets available now, general on-sale Friday. Here. We. Go: https://t.co/BciekJ6bK9 pic.twitter.com/Zv9Pv2yZ6c — Four Chord Music Festival (@4chordmusicfest) April 19, 2022

Two-day GA tickets start at $155 and Two-day VIP tickets start at $350. One-day ticketing options are also available. Their VIP experience includes access to elevated viewing platforms, access to an air-conditioned VIP tent, exclusive acoustic performances and more. The festival isn to requiring masks, but promises extra safety measure to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Early bird tickets are already sold out, but they are accepting rollover tickets from a 2021 festival purchase. More info can be found on fourchordmusicfestival.com. General on-sale starts Friday 4/22 at 11:00am EST and can be purchased on showclix.com.

photo credit: Marv Watson