Behemoth Unveil Dark New Single “Ov My Herculean Exile” Live On Tour

Home News Skyy Rincon April 18th, 2022 - 9:53 PM

Polish extreme metal band Behemoth have set an exciting precedent for their upcoming tour dates. The group performed a brand new song aptly titled “Ov My Herculean Exile” which is sure to please fans with its intensity. View the live performance below.

The show took place on April 16 at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe, Arizona. The performance marks the kick off of the ‘North American Seige’ tour which also features Swedish melodic death metal group Arch Enemy as well as English grindcore act Napalm Death and goth-metal outfit Unto Others. The dates span from coast to coast including stops in Dallas, St. Petersburg, Atlanta, Charlotte, New York City, Philadelphia, Worcester, Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, Berkeley and Los Angeles. It will also include a couple of shows in Canada including one in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. The tour will conclude on May 15 at California’s Hollywood Palladium.

Their setlist consisted of thirteen songs, spanning eight different releases. The featured songs include “Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer”, “Wolves ov Siberia”, “Ov Fire and the Void”, “Evoe”, “Christians to the Lions”, “Bartzabel”, “Conquer All”, “Ov My Herculean Exile”,”Decade of Therion”, “Slaves Shall Serve”, “Chant for Eschaton 2000”, “Chwała mordercom Wojciecha” and “O Father O Satan O Sun!”

Behemoth have remained active throughout these past few years. In fact, they just released their live album In Absentia Dei in December 2021. The group also held a special 30th anniversary live stream titled ‘XXX Years Ov Blasphemy” which aired on Halloween. Back in October, they also shared the haunting music video for their single “Bartzabel.”