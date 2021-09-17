Behemoth Announce New Live Album In Absentia Dei For December 2021 Release

Home News Benny Titelbaum September 17th, 2021 - 1:03 PM

The Polish extreme metal band Behemoth has announced a new live album In Absentia Dei, which is set to release on December 17.

The group originally live-streamed the electric show in an abandoned church last year and are now set to release that performance as both a live album and a video this December.

According to Loudwire, Behemoth leader Nergal described the unpredictable experience as a success. “In Absentia Dei was a massive challenge and a huge risk, but it was a great artistic and commercial success,” said Nergal. “The response was absolutely brilliant — we made a statement with this performance and set the bar high. I hope that we can continue to raise the bar with the projects to come!”

Nergal previously launched a crowdfunding campaign called Ordo Blasfemia in response to being found guilty in Poland for “offending religious feelings” which resulted in almost a $5,000 fine. Rather than pay the fine, the Behemoth frontman launched the campaign seeking to fight the nation’s anti-blasphemy laws.

Revisit mxdwn’s coverage of Behemoth’s initial announcement of their In Absentia Dei live stream from last year.

In Absentia Dei Tracklisting:

1. Evoe

2. Wolves Ov Siberia

3. Prometherion

4. From The Pagan Vastlands

5. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel

6. Antichristian Phenomenon

7. Conquer All

8. Lucifer

9. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer

10. Satan’s Sword (I Have Become)

11. Ov Fire And The Void

12. Chwala Mordercom Wojciecha

13. As Above So Below

14. Slaves Shall Serve

15. Chant For Ezkaton 2000 ev

16. Sculpting The Throne Ov Seth

17. Bartzabel

18. Decade Ov Therion

19. Father O Satan O Sun!