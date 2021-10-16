Behemoth Share Haunting New Music Video For “Bartzabel”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan October 16th, 2021 - 5:30 PM

Polish extreme metal band Behemoth have shared a haunting new music video for their track, “Bartzabel,” in celebration of the band’s 30-year anniversary. The music video is taken from their upcoming audio visual album, In Absentia Dei, which is out on December 17.

The music video for “Bartzabel” showcases the extreme metal rockers in an abandoned church in rural Poland performing their song with some members covered in blood and some members wearing horrifying bone suits. Specifically, the drummer Zbigniew Prominski, is in a bone covered suit while drumming his massive set with two giant bones. The loud distorted guitars all mesh together with the drums in the beginning to create a cinematic sound that feels like its building up to something. Frontman Adam Darski appears making triangle symbols with his hands, wearing a costume with extremely long head gear. The entire performance is menacing and unearthly. The visuals of the church and the dark costumes conjure up images of hell. However, the song does have a somewhat slow tempo, and the guitars and drums aren’t being ripped apart. The vocals sit atop everything as the most aggressive instrument in the track.

Recently, Behemoth announced that they will be holding a special 30th anniversary livestream entitled, “XXX Years Ov Blasphemy” on October 31, Halloween. The group has been going through an ongoing legal battle regarding Poland’s stringent anti-blasphemy laws.