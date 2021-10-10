Behemoth To Hold Special 30th Anniversary Livestream Entitled “XXX Years Ov Blasphemy” On Halloween

Home News Aaron Grech October 10th, 2021 - 6:53 PM

Despite an ongoing legal battle regarding Poland’s stringent anti-blasphemy laws, the country’s premier extreme metal outfit Behemoth will be celebrating their 30 year sacrilegious career with a massive livestream event called “XXX Years Ov Blasphemy” this Halloween, October 31. Shot from three different locations only known as The Scorched Forest, The Path of Via Dolorosa and The Desecrated Temple, this stream is touted as a cinematic experience, complete with an official trailer.

“XXX Years Ov Blasphemy” is teased as a gran experience, complete with intricate set design, top notch cinematography and a plethora of horror and occult aesthetics that Behemoth have become well known for. Burning crosses and fireworks adorn many of the dilapidated sets, which fit in perfectly with the Halloween season.

“30 years of blasphemy and bring on 30 more! What better night than All Saint’s Eve to celebrate this most unholy anniversary than with us, as we present the most ambitious project of our career to date, ‘XXX Years Ov Blasphemy,'” Behemoth frontman Nergal said in a statement to Blabbermouth. “Legions, when I say this is the ultimate cinematic Behemoth experience, I cannot express how much I mean that. Another huge risk for us, but as always, we go feet first and push our limits. The result will be a sight to behold. We’ll see you in The Forest…and more!”

Nergal is currently fighting a $4980 fine for “offending religious feelings” after he posted a picture of an unidentified individual stepping on an image of the Virgin Mary on Facebook. Nergal has a tumultuous history with the Polish government regarding their anti-blasphemy laws, in 2020 he was forced to defend the band’s white eagle symbol in front of a court room and in 2012 he almost went to prison for ripping up a bible at a 2008 concert. These legal issues aren’t slowing down the band however, in February they signed with Nuclear Blast and are planning for a new live album release set for December.