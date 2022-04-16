DaBaby Allegedly Shot A Trespasser At His North Carolina Home

Home News Abigail Lee April 16th, 2022 - 9:38 PM

Rapper DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, shot a trespasser in his Troutman, North Carolina mansion. In the initial reports, local news said that DaBaby was in his home at the time and possibly involved; since then, TMZ has reported that DaBaby fired the gun.

After allegedly shooting the intruder in the leg — a nonlethal shot — Kirk dialed 911 and police came to his home. Since then, the trespasser was treated in a hospital and is in stable condition. Police have not arrested anyone and say that the community is not at risk. It’s unlikely that Kirk will even be charged. Rather, Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson was quoted saying, “Just like, you know, any other property owner, they’re entitled to their right to secure their property and make sure nobody comes in.”

This implies that Kirk’s actions in his home were lawful or, at the very least, were not unlawful. Even if this is the case, it’s likely that the general public will connect this act of violence (regardless of its potential justification) to Kirk’s earlier altercations. Just two months ago in February, Kirk and his crew assaulted his ex-girlfriend’s brother. Kirk appeared to throw the first punch.

He also faced backlash as a result of his homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud festival in July of 2021. His behavior then led to him being removed from the lineup from a series of other festivals, including the Parklife Festival and Lollapalooza. Radio programmers even pulled Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” remix that DaBaby featured in. After issuing apologies to the public and GLAAD and HIV/AIDS non-profits, Kirk ultimately “ghosted those organizations.”