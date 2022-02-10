DaBaby Allegedly Assaulted DaniLeigh’s Brother In Bowling Alley

Home News Lauren Floyd February 10th, 2022 - 5:45 PM

A fight broke out in a California bowling alley between rapper Da Baby and singer and ex-girlfriend Dani Leigh’s brother, Brandon Bills. Video of the brawl is circulating the internet and shows no clear evidence of how the argument started and why Bills was at the bowling alley initially.

Allegedly Da Baby threw the first punch, this coming after months of public feuding between he and his ex-girlfriend after the rapper filmed her and their baby during an argument the couple had last November. Apparently Leigh’s brother did not take well to the embarrassment his sister faced at the hands of Da Baby and has since been publicly vocalizing requests to settle the matter in the boxing ring.

Instead the two took to the slippery bowling lanes after the first hit sent Bills flying into them. Shortly after, Da Baby’s crew allegedly jumped Bills, punching and kicking him all while trying to keep their balance. According to Consequence Sound, the feud ended after about 20 seconds, after which Da Baby and crew left the bowling alley. Witnesses report Bills stayed back a little longer, walking around shirtless, bloody and refusing to accept medical care. Police eventually came to the scene and are investigating the matter as an assault with a deadly weapon since Bills was kicked on the ground. Video footage of the fight is below.

Da Baby’s last appearance in headlines was after hateful speech towards the LGBTQ+ community at Rolling Loud in Miami. Only after half-hearted apologies, public scrutiny and telling music videos did the rapper apologize to GLAAD and HIV/AIDS non-profits with little to no follow up from him after, according to mxdwn.