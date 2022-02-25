Pussy Riot, Oxxxymiron, The Scorpions, Jinjer and More React To Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Home News Alexandra Kozicki February 25th, 2022 - 4:27 PM

Gestures of solidary and support have come in from all over the world in the day since Russia’s full-blown invasion of Ukraine, not just from western countries but also from bands closest to the conflict.

Pussy Riot, the well-known Russian punk band, has long been an advocate for free speech and human rights, and they wasted no time in speaking out against Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot launched an effort to raise funds for Ukrainian civilian aid groups amid the Russian invasion. The web3 tech-powered Ukraine DAO, which will sell around 10,000 NFTs of the Ukrainian flag minted on Ethereum, is also working with artist collective PleasrDAO and digital artist Trippy Labs.

Tolokonnikova, who left the country after the Russian government imprisoned her for “provocative political protests” over her human rights activism, told Decrypt that she favored using the Ukrainian flag as the image “because it’s not about any specific artists or aesthetics—it’s about something much bigger than all of us, it’s a pure gesture of solidarity.” The funds from Ukraine DAO’s NFT sales will go towards helping the citizens of Ukraine.

But it’s not just those living outside of Russia who are condemning Russian President Putin’s actions. Russian Rapper Oxxxymiron canceled all performances, including sold out shows in Moscow and St. Petersburg, and spoke out on Instagram.

In a video posted by Oxxxymiron and translated by The New York Times, the artist states “I cannot entertain you when Russian missiles are falling on Ukraine … [and] when residents of Kyiv are forced to hide in basements and in the metro, while people are dying.”

Oxxxymiron also temporarily removed his website’s contents and replaced them with the powerful message “NO WAR.” Oxxxymiron is not alone in his plea for his government to cease its invasion of Ukraine, but as an influential artist and Russian public figure, many pray he will not face the same repercussions that Pussy Riot suffered when speaking out against Putin.

Pussy Riot and Oxxxymiron are not the only musicians expressing their condemnation of Russia’s actions. The Ukrainian Metal Band, Jinjer Condemn, spoke out on Facebook to inform their followers of the invasion and what they can do.

An expert from their powerful post reads: “Please know that in this time we really depend on you, our fans in every country — to support Ukraine and peace in our country however you can — especially our fans in Russia, you and your opinion matter the most at this time. NOTHING can justify the violence and death of innocents, and this is exactly what’s happening in our country right now.”

These powerful words are just a few of the many. The moving public outcry for the end of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is international. The German rock band The Scorpions, who released their new album Rock Believer today also took to Facebook to voice their support for the people of Ukraine.

The Scorpions post reads: “Don’t stop the Dialog…Words are better than bullets…Our hearts go out to the people in the Ukraine.”

The heavy metal community has also had an outpouring of support for the citizens of Ukraine. David Coverdale of Whitesnake, David Draiman of Disturbed, Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman of The Offspring, Michael Sweet of Styper and Adam “Nergal” Darski of Behemoth, all have reacted on social media, according to Blabbermouth.

As Ukrainian President Zelenskyy warns Russia will try to ‘storm’ Kyiv tonight, the rest of the world continues to show support and solidarity for the people of Ukraine.

