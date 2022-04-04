The Smile Shares Cinematic New Song And Video “Pana-Vision”

Home News Lauren Floyd April 4th, 2022 - 1:57 PM

The Radiohead branch-off The Smile bring fans “Pana-vision” their fourth in a string of single releases from what could be a full album in the future band member Jonny Greenwood says, according to Loudwire. More like a piano vision, the song bears striking orchestral piano notes that give it a grand feel and a well-rounded entrance back into the headlines for the group.

A looming animation by Sabrina Nicole plays silently to “Pana-vision.” “She sees everything I do,” main vocalist and songwriter Thom Yorke sings as murky formless figures with peering yellow eyes flood the screen. These dramatically elongated and drawn out shapes and figures from Nicole are parallel to Yorke’s airy falsetto he’s best known for. The instruments here aren’t as complex as his delivery. Chords and a soft drum tap make up much of the song composition’s mesmerizing qualities.

“Pana-vision” follows a series of hazy, jazz-like singles released by the trio with the most recent being their melancholic “Skrrting On The Surface” and “5.17” shortly before, aired on BBC’s hit TV show Peaky Blinders, according to mxdwn.

In terms of a full The Smile album, Greenwood says, “Lots of it is just about finished. We’re sitting in front of a pile of music, working out what will make the record. We’re thinking of how much to include, whether it’s really finished or if there are a few guitars that need fixing. I’d hope it’ll come out soon, but I’m the wrong person to ask.”

