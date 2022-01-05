The Smile Share Raw New Single “You Will Never Work In Television Again”

Home News Audrey Herold January 5th, 2022 - 8:13 PM

The Smile is an English rock band. They were just formed in 2021. Though the band is new, it’s run by the some of the pros of rock. The members of the band consist of Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, along with Tom Skinner, the drummer of Sons of Kemet.

The band has shared their debut single, “You Will Never Work In Television Again.” The track is accompanied by a lyrical video as well. The song was first heard at a secret show when they performed at the Glastonbury event, Live At Worthy Farm, last year. It’s the band’s first official release. It was produced by Radiohead producer, Nigel Godrich.

“You Will Never Work In Television Again,” is a very contemplative song about life and the world. It discusses the past, the present, and the future through very visceral lyrics. As difficult as it is to pick, here are a few standout lyrics, “He’s a fat f**king mist,” “Girls slitting their wrists” and “Bunga Bunga or you’ll never work in television again.” The amount of storytelling done throughout the song is astounding. Musically, the song is a knockout as well. It encompasses the ’90s roots of the three musicians and is all around, thoroughly fun. From beginning to end the song builds, giving the listener something to rock out to, while also getting a bit philosophical.

There will be three intimate performances delivered by the band at Magazine London on January 29 and 30. They will be performing for a seating audience, but the performances will be able to be viewed via livestream as well. The performances will be directed by Paul Dugdale (The Rolling Stones, Adele, Paul McCartney). The broadcast can be viewed from anywhere in the world. Look below for the broadcasting show times.

BROADCAST #1: London – 8pm Sat. / New York – 3pm Sat. / Los Angeles – 12pm Sat. / Sydney – 7am Sun. / Tokyo – 5am Sun.

BROADCAST #2: London – 1am Sun. / New York – 8pm Sat. / Los Angeles – 5pm Sat. / Sydney – 12pm Sun. / Tokyo – 10am Sun.

BROADCAST #3: London – 11am Sun. / New York – 6am Sun. / Los Angeles – 3am Sun. / Sydney – 10pm Sun. / Tokyo – 8pm Sun.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat