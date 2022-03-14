Thom Yorke Releases Emotional New Single “5.17”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 14th, 2022 - 10:39 AM

Thom Yorke has released a new track that will be used in BBC’s hit TV show Peaky Blinders. The show’s sixth and final season is currently airing on BBC, and will be available to stream on Netflix beginning June 10.

Alongside “5.17,” Peaky Blinders will feature another song titled “That’s How Horses Are,” which will be released April 2. The show stars Cillian Murphy (Dunkirk), Tom Hardy (Venom), Charlotte Riley (Wuthering Heights) and Sam Neill (Jurassic World Dominion), and follows Murphy’s Thomas Shelby and attempts to protect his family following his return from war in 1919 Britain.

Yorke’s newly-released song matches the series’ vibe well, beginning with an ominous tune that is almost unsettling. Soon after, Yorke’s soft voice makes an appearance to add to the mysteriousness of the overall track. Because Peaky Blinders details a depressing time in British history marked by economic upheaval and revolutions among the working class, the melancholic tone of Yorke’s new single will seemingly fit well.

Yorke’s upcoming debut album in collaboration with Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner, is titled The Smile, although an official release date is yet to be released. However, the group already debuted a few tracks from the project during a three-show concert event in December.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat