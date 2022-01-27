The Smile Release New Relaxing Single “The Smoke”

Home News Lauren Floyd January 27th, 2022 - 12:56 PM

Thom Yorke Photo by Raymond Flotat

A swift DJ scratch and we’re off into a soothing, sublimed bass line and kicks from The Smile‘s new single “The Smoke.” The newly formed group comprises of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner. Their whistling voices, that resemble the likes of Michael Frank, carry well next to trumpets as they sing, “It’s easy. Don’t mess with me”: a stout declaration against the soft tone of the single.

The song is a melodic blue but yet fit for an easy Sunday morning drive with the windows down. At first listen, one might think it to be an instrumental but the song speaks of second chances, a rebirth through fire, and a mantra not to dwell in the negatives : “Let go of our troubles, into our caress, Our caress.” The snare reverb adds to the mystery of the single’s confessions. Not only does The Smile bring fans new sounds but a visual to support it, directed by Mark Jenkin, Cornish director, editor, screenwriter, cinematographer and producer.

“The Smoke” is the follow up to the band’s debut single “You Will Never Work In Television Again,” according to mxdwn, as they keep busy with live shows, three consecutive ones at Magazine London this weekend via livestream. The livestream will also showcase unreleased material from the band.

