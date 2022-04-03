Moderat Unveil Elaborate New Single “More Love”

Home News Anaya Bufkin April 3rd, 2022 - 2:04 PM

As Moderat fans continue to anticipate Moderat’s upcoming new album MORE D4TA, scheduled for release on May 13, the trio (consisting of Sascha Ring of Apparat and Gernot Bronsert and Sebastian Szary of Modeselektor) have just shared their new single, “MORE LOVE”, which is the third single from their upcoming album.

“MORE LOVE” comes after the release of the group’s first and second singles “FAST LAND” and “EASY PREY”, respectively. Compared to their second single, “MORE LOVE”, with its luminescent slice of electronic pop, is a celebration of life. So obviously warm and bathed in lush static, the single takes inspiration from Italian artist Sandro Botticelli’s Venus painting; a stark painting situated across from his iconic The Birth of Venus at Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, it illustrates Venus, the radiant goddess, standing completely alone, naked and newly arrived in the world. Sascha Ring, who visited the museum over the past two years, circled the image around in his mind and began to envision a similar image of a woman dancing alone at night. Her inner vitality would light up the merciless dark.

Similar to the other songs on MORE D4TA, “MORE LOVE” was created during moments of experimentation, as the supergroup spent months exploring the outer reaches of their sound. This process resulted in the shining arpeggios, as well as the rocketing weltraumschrott (translation: “space junk”) that stands out on the track’s chorus. Certainly, the group’s process worked in their favor, and the song extraordinarily shines. The track can be listened to on several platforms, including Spotify and YouTube music, as well as downloaded on the iTunes app. Check out the new track below!