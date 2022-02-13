Moderat Announce New Album More D4TA For May 2022 Release Alongside North American Tour Dates, Debut New Song And Video For “Fast Land”

Home News Anaya Bufkin February 13th, 2022 - 1:39 PM

Moderat, the German electronic music supergroup has shared the news of a new album and their North American tour dates that will run from September to October. Last but not least, the supergroup has just debuted their new song and video for “Fast Land”.

The group consists of successful artists Sascha Ring (of Apparat), Gernot Bronsert and Sebastian Szary (both from Modeselektor). The trio’s More D4TA will be the group’s first album in six years after the group went on hiatus in 2017 after the massive success of their homecoming show that occurred while they were on tour for their acclaimed 2016 album III.

As the group finally comes back from their hiatus, they return with the instrumental “Fast Land” and its unique, mind-blowing video. The song’s electronic rhythm builds up as the song continues and it’s certainly worth listening to. Take a look at the video below.

MORE D4TA was created during the global pandemic when the group was unable to tour and travel. The album is tackles feelings of isolation and information overload that have certainly become prominent over the past two years. Before the group collaborated on the album’s ten songs, Moderat spent time getting musically reacquainted, including experimenting with sounds and developing ideas as they dove into modular composition, field recordings, and other eccentric sounds.

MORE D4TA is scheduled to release on May 13 on Monkeytown Records. Also, it will be available in three different physical formats, deluxe vinyl, standard vinyl, and CD. Pre-orders are available now.

MORE D4TA TRACK LIST

1. FAST LAND

2. EASY PREY

3. DRUM GLOW

4. NEON RATS

5. SOFT EDIT

6. NUMB BELL

7. UNDO REDO

8. DOOM HYPE

9. MORE LOVE

10 . COPY COPY