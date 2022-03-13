Moderat Unveil Ethereal New Song And Video “Easy Prey”

Home News Anaya Bufkin March 13th, 2022 - 6:05 PM

Moderat, the German electronic music supergroup, has shared their new song “Easy Prey”, the second single from their upcoming album MORE D4TA which is set to release on May 13. So far, it appears that this single is the most emotional track on the album. The electronic pop song displays Moderat at their best, showing their innermost feelings with amazing melodic gestures. Filled with incredible synths, Sascha Ring, singer and member of Apparat, takes lead on the track with his melancholic voice.

Despite most of the songs on their album MORE D4TA exploring universal themes, which draws inspiration from the grand paintings that Ring would ponder on during his trips to Gemäldegalerie in Berlin in the past two years, “Easy Prey” shares a more personal story. Ring sings, “Raised among carnivorans/ Bitter taste/ I am just a low hanging fruit/ Easy prey.” Set in a hallway with computer serves, it is a beautiful song that also happens to be filled with emotional stress as it paints a picture of inner turmoil. Watch the video below.

The lyrics were written before the track was recorded, and it thinks about the relationship between independence and love, exploring how open and comfortable people become when the balance tips closer towards the former. In other words, people become easy prey.

As the supergroup prepares to go on their North American tour, which will run from September to October, their previous album single, “Fast Land” is also available to stream. Their MORE D4TA album is also available to pre-order in deluxe and standard vinyl formats, as well as CD.