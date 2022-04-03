Liam Gallagher Debuts Exhilarating New Track “C’mon You Know”

Home News Roy Lott April 3rd, 2022 - 12:17 PM

Liam Gallagher has released his latest single “C’mon You Know,” the title track off his upcoming third studio album. The exhilarating five-minute track gives a nostalgic rock and roll, with soaring guitar and an uplifting chorus. Its similar to his prior project Beady Eye. Check it out below.

According to Consequence, Gallagher debuted “C’mon You Know” live during a March 26 concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the UK nonprofit organization Teenage Cancer Trust. At the show, he also dedicated “Live Forever” to the memory of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away last week in Bogotá, Colombia shortly before the band was se to headline Estéreo Picnic 2022.

The song follows the Dave Grohl collaboration “Everything’s Electric” and will be featured on Gallagher’s upcoming LP C’mon You Know, which is scheduled to be released on May 27. It will be his third solo effort to date and follows 2019’s Why Me? Not. Shortly after the release of his new record, he is set to play a huge show at Knebworth on June 4, 2022, commemorating the 25th anniversary of Oasis’ record-setting show at the same venue in 1996, in which a documentary will be released on the performance. The band performed for over 250,000 people. “I’m absolutely buzzing to announce that on June 4, 2022 I’ll be playing Knebworth Park,” he wrote on social media. “It’s gonna be biblical. C’mon You Know. LG x”