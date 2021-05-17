Oasis Announces Knebworth Concert Documentary for 2021

Home News Aaron Grech May 17th, 2021 - 12:27 AM

Legendary Britpop outfit Oasis will be the subject of a new concert documentary focused on their 1996 performance at the Knebworth Festival in England, where they performed to a group of 250,000 people. This project is being produced by RSA Films, with Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher serving as the project’s executive producers.

The film will be directed by Jake Scott, who has done numerous videos for the band and other prominent groups such as R.E.M, U2, The Verve and The Rolling Stones. Oasis’ performance at the festival followed the release of their sophomore effort (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, which is considered a landmark record of the Britpop movement. Although the record originally received lukewarm reviews, it was a hit with audiences and created a lot of anticipation for the band’s follow-up Be Here Now, released a year after the 1996 Knebworth Festival.

“It’s a story driven entirely by the music, a rock and roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event. No on-camera interviews or unnecessary celebrity recollections,” Scott explained in a press release.

Oasis famously split up in 2009, following years of tension between the Gallagher brothers who were the main face of the band. Noel Gallagher recently admitted that he wish he played the event that preceded to the group’s break-up, and shared a previously unreleased Oasis song called “Don’t Stop” last year. Liam Gallagher held a live stream titled Down By The River Thames last December.