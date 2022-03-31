Foo Fighters Cancel Upcoming Grammy Performance

Home News Tara Mobasher March 31st, 2022 - 6:37 PM

Following the unexpected death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters have canceled their upcoming performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Hawkins passed last week just hours before the band’s scheduled performance at Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia at 50-years-old.

Days before Hawkins’ death, Foo Fighters were announced as performers at the Grammys. Likewise, earlier this week, they canceled all their forthcoming tour dates.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band said in a statement. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

While the Foo Fighters will not be performing at the Grammys, the ceremony will feature a tribute to Hawkins, as confirmed by CBS’ executive vice president of specials, music and live events, Jack Sussman.

“We will honor his memory in some way,” he said. “We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end.”

Still, the Foo Fighters have been nominated for three Grammys, for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album.

Since Hawkins’ death, artists like Perry Farrell, Tom Morello, Lzzy Hall, Ozzy Osbourne, Nikelback and more took to social media to react to grieve the news.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz