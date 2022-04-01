Arlo Parks Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Soul, R&B, and pop signer Arlo Parks has announced her biggest headline tour yet, according to BrooklynVegan. Park will take to the road this fall for a coast-to-coast tour of the United States, stopping in some of America’s biggest and most vibrant cities, including Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. Many of the upcoming shows will also feature Florence + The Machine.
This is her second tour where she will perform her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams, which was released earlier this year to rave reviews. The album has already earned a slot on numerous year-end lists, including The Gaurdians’s “The 50 Best Albums of 2021” list, where the album placed as 9th, and Paste’s top 50 list, where it placed 21st. Alexis Petridis of The Guardian described Collapsed in Sunbeams as “a diaristic, near-perfect debut” that “feels like a warm breeze in the depths of a miserable winter.”
Parks, who won the Mercury Prize for her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams, is also nominated for Best New Artist for the 2022 Grammys, which is live this Sunday. Some of her competitors include Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, Olivia Rodrigo, and others.
You can check out Park’s jam-packed 2022 tour dates below. The tour will kick off on September 2nd in Laval, Québec and will wrap up on October 12th in Atlanta, GA.
Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer
ARLO PARKS – 2022 TOUR DATES
APR 2, 2022 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA – w/ Clairo
APR 5, 2022 – Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ – w/ Clairo
APR 7, 2022 – South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX – w/ Clairo
APR 9, 2022 – Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX – w/ Clairo
APR 10, 2022 – Bayou Music Center – Houston, TX – w/ Clairo
APR 16, 2022 – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – Indio, CA
APR 23, 2022 – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – Indio, CA
JUN 3, 2022 – Love Saves The Day – Bristol, UK
JUN 4, 2022 – Live at Leeds – Leeds, UK
JUN 5, 2022 – We Love Green Festival – Paris, France
JUN 10, 2022 – Maifield Derby – Mannheim, Germany
JUN 10, 2022 – JUN 12, 2022 – Melt Festival – Gräfenhainichen, Germany
JUN 11, 2022 – Rosendal – Stockholm, Sweden
JUN 11, 2022 – JUN 12, 2022 – Parklife Festival – Manchester, UK
JUN 17, 2022 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN
JUN 22, 2022 – Aviva Stadium – Dublin, Ireland – w/ Harry Styles
JUN 22, 2022 – JUN 26, 2022 – Glastonbury Festival – Pilton, UK
JUN 25, 2022 – The O2 – London, UK – w/ Billie Eilish
JUN 30, 2022 – Lukiškių kalėjimas 2.0 – Vilnius, Lithuania
JUL 1, 2022 – Roskilde Festival – Roskilde, Denmark
JUL 10, 2022 – Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain
JUL 12, 2022 – Somerset House – London, UK
JUL 14, 2022 – Gurtenfestival – Bern, Switzerland
AUG 9, 2022 – 170 Russell – Melbourne, Australia
AUG 10, 2022 – 170 Russell – Melbourne, Australia
AUG 11, 2022 – The Tivoli – Brisbane, Australia
AUG 13, 2022 – The Metro Theatre – Sydney, Australia
AUG 16, 2022 – AUG 20, 2022 – Vodafone Paredes de Coura – Paredes de Coura, Portugal
AUG 19, 2022 – Lowlands Festival – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands
AUG 20, 2022 – Pukkelpop – Hasselt, Belgium
SEP 2, 2022 – Place Bell – Laval, QC – w/ Florence + The Machine
SEP 3, 2022 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON – w/ Florence + The Machine
SEP 6, 2022 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA
SEP 8, 2022 – Webster Hall – New York, NY
SEP 12, 2022 – 9:30 Club – Washington, D.C.
SEP 14, 2022 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA
SEP 16, 2022 – The Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI
SEP 17, 2022 – Agora Theatre and Ballroom – Cleveland, OH
SEP 18, 2022 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL
SEP 20, 2022 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN
SEP 21, 2022 – The Pabst Theater – Milwaukee, WI
SEP 23, 2022 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO
SEP 24, 2022 – Rockwell at The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT
SEP 26, 2022 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR
SEP 27, 2022 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA
SEP 29, 2022 – The Warfield – San Francisco, CA
OCT 2, 2022 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
OCT 4, 2022 – Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ
OCT 10, 2022 – The Joy Theater – New Orleans, LA
OCT 12, 2022 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA
NOV 2, 2022 – Iceland Airwaves Festival – Reykjavík, Iceland