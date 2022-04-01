Arlo Parks Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Alexandra Kozicki April 1st, 2022 - 10:28 PM

Soul, R&B, and pop signer Arlo Parks has announced her biggest headline tour yet, according to BrooklynVegan. Park will take to the road this fall for a coast-to-coast tour of the United States, stopping in some of America’s biggest and most vibrant cities, including Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. Many of the upcoming shows will also feature Florence + The Machine.

This is her second tour where she will perform her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams, which was released earlier this year to rave reviews. The album has already earned a slot on numerous year-end lists, including The Gaurdians’s “The 50 Best Albums of 2021” list, where the album placed as 9th, and Paste’s top 50 list, where it placed 21st. Alexis Petridis of The Guardian described Collapsed in Sunbeams as “a diaristic, near-perfect debut” that “feels like a warm breeze in the depths of a miserable winter.”

Parks, who won the Mercury Prize for her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams, is also nominated for Best New Artist for the 2022 Grammys, which is live this Sunday. Some of her competitors include Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, Olivia Rodrigo, and others.

You can check out Park’s jam-packed 2022 tour dates below. The tour will kick off on September 2nd in Laval, Québec and will wrap up on October 12th in Atlanta, GA.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

ARLO PARKS – 2022 TOUR DATES

APR 2, 2022 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA – w/ Clairo

APR 5, 2022 – Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ – w/ Clairo

APR 7, 2022 – South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX – w/ Clairo

APR 9, 2022 – Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX – w/ Clairo

APR 10, 2022 – Bayou Music Center – Houston, TX – w/ Clairo

APR 16, 2022 – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – Indio, CA

APR 23, 2022 – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – Indio, CA

JUN 3, 2022 – Love Saves The Day – Bristol, UK

JUN 4, 2022 – Live at Leeds – Leeds, UK

JUN 5, 2022 – We Love Green Festival – Paris, France

JUN 10, 2022 – Maifield Derby – Mannheim, Germany

JUN 10, 2022 – JUN 12, 2022 – Melt Festival – Gräfenhainichen, Germany

JUN 11, 2022 – Rosendal – Stockholm, Sweden

JUN 11, 2022 – JUN 12, 2022 – Parklife Festival – Manchester, UK

JUN 17, 2022 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN

JUN 22, 2022 – Aviva Stadium – Dublin, Ireland – w/ Harry Styles

JUN 22, 2022 – JUN 26, 2022 – Glastonbury Festival – Pilton, UK

JUN 25, 2022 – The O2 – London, UK – w/ Billie Eilish

JUN 30, 2022 – Lukiškių kalėjimas 2.0 – Vilnius, Lithuania

JUL 1, 2022 – Roskilde Festival – Roskilde, Denmark

JUL 10, 2022 – Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain

JUL 12, 2022 – Somerset House – London, UK

JUL 14, 2022 – Gurtenfestival – Bern, Switzerland

AUG 9, 2022 – 170 Russell – Melbourne, Australia

AUG 10, 2022 – 170 Russell – Melbourne, Australia

AUG 11, 2022 – The Tivoli – Brisbane, Australia

AUG 13, 2022 – The Metro Theatre – Sydney, Australia

AUG 16, 2022 – AUG 20, 2022 – Vodafone Paredes de Coura – Paredes de Coura, Portugal

AUG 19, 2022 – Lowlands Festival – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands

AUG 20, 2022 – Pukkelpop – Hasselt, Belgium

SEP 2, 2022 – Place Bell – Laval, QC – w/ Florence + The Machine

SEP 3, 2022 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON – w/ Florence + The Machine

SEP 6, 2022 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

SEP 8, 2022 – Webster Hall – New York, NY

SEP 12, 2022 – 9:30 Club – Washington, D.C.

SEP 14, 2022 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

SEP 16, 2022 – The Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

SEP 17, 2022 – Agora Theatre and Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

SEP 18, 2022 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

SEP 20, 2022 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

SEP 21, 2022 – The Pabst Theater – Milwaukee, WI

SEP 23, 2022 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

SEP 24, 2022 – Rockwell at The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

SEP 26, 2022 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

SEP 27, 2022 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

SEP 29, 2022 – The Warfield – San Francisco, CA

OCT 2, 2022 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

OCT 4, 2022 – Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ

OCT 10, 2022 – The Joy Theater – New Orleans, LA

OCT 12, 2022 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

NOV 2, 2022 – Iceland Airwaves Festival – Reykjavík, Iceland